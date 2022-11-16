Sean Hannity is thankfully not in charge of a country. Especially Poland. (Listen to the audio below.)

The Fox News host on Tuesday embraced unconfirmed initial reports suggesting that Russia had fired missiles at Poland, killing two people. He called for Poland to retaliate immediately to prove the nation is “not gonna take it.”

Advertisement

Hannity’s hair-trigger bluster was especially glaring, given that President Joe Biden cast doubt that the Russians were responsible. Plus, Poland and NATO later said they believed that the weapons were fired by Ukraine to repel a Russian assault but accidentally landed in Poland.

Hannity went full schoolyard war hawk on his radio show.

“This is now a NATO problem, but it’s also a Poland problem,” he said. “If I was Poland, I would immediately strike back at Russian forces in Russia. And you say, ‘Hannity, you’re going to start a nuclear war.’ No, I’m not looking to start a nuclear war. I’m looking to prevent a nuclear war. I’m looking to prevent this from now getting far worse. The only thing that should matter here is that there be a quick and appropriate response.”

Hannity said the response should show that Poland is “not gonna take it.”

Twitter users called him out for a knee-jerk reaction that could trigger another war — all for what appeared to be a terrible mishap.

Advertisement

#Poland is glad Sean Hannity is not Poland. https://t.co/wjccennwSB — Michael Gallagher (@Gallagher4NY) November 15, 2022

WWIII to own the libs — Jason Wells (@MrWells2022) November 16, 2022

@seanhannity Stop rattling sabres & encouraging Poland to enter a war with Russia ! — Michael Patriot (@surftheturf) November 15, 2022

Will he make more money pushing WWIII?😠 — Diana Baggett (@DianaBaggett2) November 16, 2022

Did the report say that Poland blast caused by missile fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian missile, @seanhannity



And that is just a preliminary investigation



Don’t try to mislead your followers — Anne Ratan (@1ann1rey) November 16, 2022

Advertisement

Fulfilling his wet dream of WWIII — LR (@margssister) November 15, 2022

but he's Sean Hannity not Poland, so he'll just keep shitting his mouth. — Mike Abbott @mikeabbott@mstdn.social (@MikeAbb40233773) November 15, 2022

@seanhannity stop throwing gas on the fire Sean. That missile strike on Poland probably was not on purpose. The way you phrased it today you made it seem like it was on purpose.



We make mistakes too. Just saying. pic.twitter.com/uXiQUI6oDX — Mike (@icyminnesota) November 15, 2022

It's like he wants to encourage Poland to respond without fully knowing the whole situation. Man, does this guy work for the Kremlin?! — KT (@KT43063808) November 16, 2022

It’s really gross how much these right wingers are chomping at the bit to breathlessly push for war. Ghouls. https://t.co/0h2OI9uyWH — John Lithium 🐀 (@JohnLithiumLI) November 15, 2022