Sean Hannity is thankfully not in charge of a country. Especially Poland. (Listen to the audio below.)
The Fox News host on Tuesday embraced unconfirmed initial reports suggesting that Russia had fired missiles at Poland, killing two people. He called for Poland to retaliate immediately to prove the nation is “not gonna take it.”
Hannity’s hair-trigger bluster was especially glaring, given that President Joe Biden cast doubt that the Russians were responsible. Plus, Poland and NATO later said they believed that the weapons were fired by Ukraine to repel a Russian assault but accidentally landed in Poland.
Hannity went full schoolyard war hawk on his radio show.
“This is now a NATO problem, but it’s also a Poland problem,” he said. “If I was Poland, I would immediately strike back at Russian forces in Russia. And you say, ‘Hannity, you’re going to start a nuclear war.’ No, I’m not looking to start a nuclear war. I’m looking to prevent a nuclear war. I’m looking to prevent this from now getting far worse. The only thing that should matter here is that there be a quick and appropriate response.”
Hannity said the response should show that Poland is “not gonna take it.”
Twitter users called him out for a knee-jerk reaction that could trigger another war — all for what appeared to be a terrible mishap.
h/t Media Matters