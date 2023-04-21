What's Hot

PoliticsFox Newssean hannity

Sean Hannity Inadvertently Makes The Best Case For The Very Thing He’s Ranting About

‘Oh, the horror,” one critic sarcastically slammed the Fox News personality.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Sean Hannity on Thursday returned to attacking the Green New Deal, the sweeping resolution endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) that aims to nix America’s dependence on fossil fuels and make the country carbon-neutral.

The Fox News personality reeled off a long list of what he described as “radical initiatives” included in the proposals, from increased family and medical leave and paid vacation time to universal health care and free college.

Critics on Twitter thought the ideas were actually pretty good.

They mockingly suggested Hannity had inadvertently made an excellent case for the policies to move forward:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

