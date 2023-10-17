LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fox News host Sean Hannity struck a defiant tone Monday at a report that his show crossed the line in pressuring House Republicans to vote for speaker nominee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). (Watch the video below.)

Axios reporter Juliegrace Brufke recently shared an email from a “Hannity” staffer browbeating hesitant lawmakers with leading questions about why they aren’t voting for Jordan. One of the members told the outlet that Hannity’s tactics were “counterproductive,” and many in the House were “increasingly irritated,” according to the report.

Hannity called them “sensitive little snowflakes.”

“Why is it a shock to certain lawmakers and members of the media mob ― all of you out there ― that yours truly, a member of the press, is daring to ask elected representatives, the so-called public servants in this country, if and when they plan to wrap up this speaker battle and reopen the people’s House amid growing chaos both at home and abroad,” Hannity said.

Hannity said his “simple questions ... showed we have a few sensitive little snowflakes in Congress.”

Hannity describes his effort to pressure lawmakers to vote for Jordan as him doing his job as a member of the press and calls the members “snowflakes” pic.twitter.com/yhrOhbeZHn — Acyn (@Acyn) October 17, 2023

But the show’s email sent to GOP holdouts wasn’t merely asking questions, as a journalist would:

“Sources tell Hannity that Rep xxxx is not supporting Rep Jim Jordan for Speaker. Can you please let me know if this is accurate? And, if true, Hannity would like to know why during a war breaking out between Israel and Hamas, with the war in Ukraine, with the wide open borders, with a budget that’s unfinished why would Rep xxxx be against Rep Jim Jordan for speaker? Please let us know when Rep xxxx plans on opening The People’s House so work can be done. Lastly, are there any conditions Rep xxxx will choose to work with Democrats on the process of electing a new speaker?”

Moderates are growing increasingly irritated with the tactics Jordan allies are using to pressure them into voting for him, with one member noting the Hannity show has gotten involved in the efforts sending potential defectors the email below. One lawmaker said the push is… pic.twitter.com/ulOn0ZEbts — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) October 15, 2023