Sean Hannity Gripes That His Low-Wage Staffers Will Receive Student Loan Relief

“People can start to finally crawl out from under that mountain of debt to get on top of their rent and utilities, to finally think about buying a home or starting a family or starting a business,” Biden said. “And by the way, when this happens, the whole economy is better off.”

Wednesday’s commentary was on-brand for Hannity, who has previously made headlines for warning that tax hikes would prevent rich people from remodeling their homes, saying that struggling Americans should just pick up a “second job,” and suggesting that poor people should be grateful that rich people can give them jobs building yachts.