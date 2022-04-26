Sean Hannity Excoriated Over 'Obedient' Election Day Texts To Mark Meadows

Most news organizations prohibit journalists from contributing to political campaigns, but Fox News has defended Hannity as an opinion host and not a journalist.

Nonetheless, the network has slapped him on the wrist in the past for participating in campaign events. In 2018, after he appeared on stage at a Trump rally in Missouri, Fox News said it “does not condone any talent participating in campaign events” and said the incident was “an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

And in 2016, after Hannity was featured in a political ad released by the Trump campaign, Fox News said he would not be permitted to appear in any other promotional materials for the remainder of the election season.

Fox News did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment Monday.

The revelation about the Fox News host’s communications with the White House sparked criticism online. In one subsequently resurfaced clip, from April 2020, Hannity declared, “I am not told what to say” and argued his show has “always been independent.”