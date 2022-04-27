Sean Hannity Snarkily Defends Texts Showing He Basically Worked For Trump Campaign

Sean Hannity on Tuesday laughed off criticism of a revelation that cast him as a Donald Trump campaign worker disguised as a media personality. (Listen below.)

In text messages from the day of the 2020 election revealed this week by CNN, the Fox News host dutifully agreed to orders from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to stress to his audience the importance of every vote and to make strong pushes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.

“Got it,” Hannity replied.