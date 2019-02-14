Sean Hannity Comes Up With A New Way To Describe His Show's 'Journalism'

Fox News host Sean Hannity said he’s not a journalist, but insisted his show “does journalism.”

In the middle of a rant on media bias against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Hannity said his show is “like the whole newspaper.”

He explained:

“We do straight news when there’s a war, straight news on weather, straight news on important incidences that are happening, like Ferguson when that was happening, or Baltimore. And then we give a lot of opinion. So we’re the news page, editorial page, the opinion page. We even do gossip and sports like tonight, for example, Tim Tebow is on. So we’re like the whole newspaper. That’s what we do. Freedom of the press”

He also said his show does its own investigations “like we did with vetting [former President Barack] Obama, like we do on the deep state.”

Hannity has in the past said he’s not a journalist, although he has also taken exception to others pointing it out.

Fox News anchor Shep Smith said last year that Hannity was “part of the opinion side” on the network, where the hosts “don’t really have rules.”

“Some of our opinion programming is there strictly to be entertaining,” Smith said. “I get that. I don’t work there. I wouldn’t work there.”

Hannity fired back in a since-deleted tweet: “While Shep is a friend with political views I do not share, and great at breaking news, he is clueless about what we do every day. Hannity breaks news daily.”