Sean Hannity Points Finger Elsewhere Over Awkward On-Air Name Flub

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) made an on-air correction after Fox News host Sean Hannity introduced him by the wrong name on his primetime show on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Hannity, in his lead up to the interview, welcomed “Tom Burchett” to his show before the Republican attempted to correct him.

“Anyways joining us now with more is one of the leaders of this hearing, Tennessee Congressman Tom Burchett is with us,” Hannity said as his audience applauded.

“Tim, it’s Tim,” Burchett said.

Hannity didn’t acknowledge the error at first and continued ahead to a question for Burchett, who chimed back in with his real name.

“Why I do not think they’re lying and why do I believe them?” asked Hannity of witness testimonies at the hearing.

Advertisement

“They’re not. My name’s Tim, sorry to correct you, Mr. Hannity,” Burchett replied.

“Oh, I’m sorry about that,” Hannity said.

“That’s alright, no, it’s alright,” Burchett said.

Hannity went on to point his finger at staffers for the fumble.

“I’m going to blame my staff and throw them down the stairs,” Hannity said.