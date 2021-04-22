POLITICS

Sean Hannity Spends $5 Million On Townhouse Near Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago

The Fox News personality's reported new property is a very short drive from the former president's home.

Fox News personality Sean Hannity has reportedly forked out $5.3 million on a townhouse in Palm Beach, Florida, less than three miles from ex-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Palm Beach County Clerk’s office recorded the purchase of the 3-bedroom, 3,813-square-foot oceanfront property on Sloans Curve Drive in Hannity’s name on its website Tuesday, reported the Palm Beach Daily News

It’s unclear whether Hannity will live at the house, a short 7-minute drive to Trump’s private resort.

Hannity bought the home from husband-and-wife Camillo Raful and Patricia Robalino, who also have a property on the same road, per the deed.

It’s the latest acquisition in a sprawling reported $90 million property empire for the staunch Trump ally who frequently rails against the “elites” and stumps for the former president on his widely watched primetime show.

