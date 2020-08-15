Sean Hannity Blasts Attack Video On Trump, Then Twitter Labels It 'Manipulated Media'

Sean Hannity on Friday blasted the latest attack video on Donald Trump that used Hannity’s own words to mock the president. Twitter labeled the political video “manipulated media” after complaints by the Fox News host.

The video — by the MeidasTouch Super PAC — featured scenes of Hannity blasting Democratic conspiracy theories, and mocking Joe Biden as a “frail guy” with questionable “cognitive fitness.” Those were intercut with scenes of Trump spinning his latest birther conspiracy theory, looking frail and not making sense. (Check out the video above).

The video “attempts to portray Sean Hannity discrediting President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, when in reality the footage shows the commentator highlighting the growing controversies surrounding Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris,” said the complaint on Hannity’s web site. “Twitter has since corrected the discredited content.”

HANNITY SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT: Another Deceptive, Discredited Video Circulates on Social Media https://t.co/fFXEk4CtbG — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 15, 2020

The MeidasTouch video, which racked up a total of more than 2.2 million views Friday after Hannity weighed in, was not “corrected.” The alert on the tweet linked to company policy explaining that Twitter “may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context.”

The response from MeidasTouch? “Keep retweeting.”

Twitter marked this video as ‘manipulated’ because @SeanHannity whined like a baby. There’s nothing ‘manipulated’ about contrasting his words with the reality of his daddy Trump’s actions. Keep retweeting! #ByeHannity



pic.twitter.com/RozY24phsm — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 15, 2020

Thanks Sean, I wouldn't have seen that video without your recommendation.



I sought it out, liked and retweeted it. @MeidasTouch is great aren't they?



There are 2.2 million views, and your whining about it will only increase the exposure. — Anonymous Drew (@skrymir42) August 15, 2020

