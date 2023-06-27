Sean Hannity Roasted For 'Straw-Grasping' Spin On Trump Tape

Fox News host Sean Hannity twisted himself into knots trying to spin a damning new recording of former President Donald Trump ― and got laughed out the door on Twitter.
CNN on Monday obtained audio of Trump discussing sensitive military documents in his possession after leaving the White House and admitting he never declassified the material.
“See, as president I could have declassified it,” Trump said in the clip. “Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”
Trump was indicted this month on 37 counts alleging the mishandling of classified materials and resisting government efforts to retrieve them. He pleaded not guilty and has repeatedly claimed everything he took was automatically declassified ― contradicting his comments in the recording.
But that still wasn’t enough for Hannity.
“That does not confirm for me whether or not specifically this document was declassified or not,” Hannity told Fox News viewers Monday night. “Was that actually the real document, or was it a story he was telling?”
Twitter users were blown away by the mental gymnastics: