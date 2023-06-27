Sean Hannity Roasted For 'Straw-Grasping' Spin On Trump Tape

Fox News host Sean Hannity twisted himself into knots trying to spin a damning new recording of former President Donald Trump ― and got laughed out the door on Twitter.

CNN on Monday obtained audio of Trump discussing sensitive military documents in his possession after leaving the White House and admitting he never declassified the material.

Advertisement

“See, as president I could have declassified it,” Trump said in the clip. “Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”

Trump was indicted this month on 37 counts alleging the mishandling of classified materials and resisting government efforts to retrieve them. He pleaded not guilty and has repeatedly claimed everything he took was automatically declassified ― contradicting his comments in the recording.

But that still wasn’t enough for Hannity.

“That does not confirm for me whether or not specifically this document was declassified or not,” Hannity told Fox News viewers Monday night. “Was that actually the real document, or was it a story he was telling?”

Twitter users were blown away by the mental gymnastics:

If you wanna know how bad this tape is, all you need to do is check out this straw-grasping by Hannity. https://t.co/dC9IZkIA2u — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 27, 2023

Advertisement

Trump on tape: This is secret information. Look at this. See as president I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.



Hannity in knots: That does not confirm for me whether or not specifically this document was declassified or not. https://t.co/RYIwP8HOWY — Morten Øverbye (@morten) June 27, 2023

Trump: “This document is not declassified.”



Hannity: Is it? There’s no way to know.



Trump: “Here’s the document I didn’t declassify. This is it. Right here.” ::paper rustles definitively::



Hannity: Was there even really any paper? It’s audio. That could have been anything. https://t.co/q7N9KHz5J0 — shut up, josh (@ChiefJosheola) June 27, 2023

There were witnesses to what was happening during that audio tape. Sean Hannity could watch Trump read a document that he admits is classified live on air and still say..."I'm not sure that was actually classified. We didn't see the actual document. It could've just been a menu." https://t.co/OPZKGEXRbu — Melissa (@Proudmimi12) June 27, 2023

Hilarious to hear Hannity struggling to find quantum loopholes that might exonerate Trump. https://t.co/1gVfceTut8 — David Moser (@david__moser) June 27, 2023

Advertisement

"What if C-A-T really spelled dog?" -Ogre in Revenge of the Nerds 2 https://t.co/pWAIbFG5y7 — Jon Becker (@jonbecker) June 27, 2023