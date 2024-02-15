Sean Hannity's Valentine To Joe Biden Is Incredibly Xenophobic

Sean Hannity gave President Joe Biden a snide valentine on Wednesday that viciously targeted immigrants from mostly Arab and Muslim countries. (Watch the video below.)
The Fox News host was attempting to fire back after the White House issued a sarcastic valentine to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) for dismissing a border bill that Republicans had been clamoring for until it no longer was politically expedient.
“Roses are red / Violets are blue / The border deal was crushed / Because of you,” the White House tweet read.
An irked Hannity spoke of “unvetted” immigrants “roaming free” under Biden. “Gee, you think they’re coming with their families for a better life?” Hannity said. “Or maybe some of them have nefarious intentions for the country.”
He then tried his own hand at a Valentine’s Day greeting for the president:
“How about ‘Roses are red/ violets are blue / people from Iran, Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan, China and Russia are all here / because of you, Joe.’ ”
“Xenophobic POS,” one commenter on X wrote.
Another poked at the rightwing personality with sarcasm. “Something tells me Hannity isn’t helping diversify the republican base.”
Check out those tweets and other reactions here: