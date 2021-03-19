POLITICS

'Uh-Oh': Vaping Hannity, Glasses Askew, Totally Unprepared After Commercial Break

The Fox News host wasn't quite ready for primetime.

Fox News host Sean Hannity gave his viewers the unintentional silent treatment on Thursday night when he was caught off-guard as his show came back from a commercial break.

He was staring down, apparently reading something, with his glasses askew as he vaped and let out a puff of mist. 

Hannity seemed unaware for several seconds, before quickly tossing his vape pen and looking around frantically.

He finally offered up an “uh-oh” in a moment shared on Twitter by Media Matters: 

Hannity later said he expected to be the butt of some jokes over the moment. 

“Enjoy it, everybody, at my expense,” he said. “I have a good sense of humor, I can take it.”

Sure enough: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fox News Sean Hannity Vaping