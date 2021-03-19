Fox News host Sean Hannity gave his viewers the unintentional silent treatment on Thursday night when he was caught off-guard as his show came back from a commercial break.

He was staring down, apparently reading something, with his glasses askew as he vaped and let out a puff of mist.

Hannity seemed unaware for several seconds, before quickly tossing his vape pen and looking around frantically.

He finally offered up an “uh-oh” in a moment shared on Twitter by Media Matters:

Hannity later said he expected to be the butt of some jokes over the moment.

“Enjoy it, everybody, at my expense,” he said. “I have a good sense of humor, I can take it.”

Sure enough:

