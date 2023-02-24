What's Hot

Hannity Audience Laughs As GOP Candidate Awkwardly Ducks Trump Question

The Fox News host asked Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 presidential candidate, about how his policies differ from those of former President Donald Trump.
Ben Blanchet

Sean Hannity brought out laughs from his crowd as 2024 Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy attempted to showcase his policy differences with former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur and conservative activist who announced his presidential run earlier this week, gave another go at Hannity’s question after he initially described the GOP challenger as a friend.

“I am not running against him; I’m running on a vision for our nation,” Ramaswamy told Hannity.

“Wait, wait, but you’re not running for him. You’re running against him. Let’s be honest,” responded Hannity as his audience broke out into chuckles.

The candidate, who swiftly fired back and said he was running for America, said he’d talk about his differences from Trump before claiming the former president was the “O.G. of ‘America first.’”

“I am taking that to the next level with America First 2.0,” Ramaswamy said. “Let’s get the job done, which means dismantling federal bureaucracy.”

The candidate added that he’d propose eight-year sunset clauses “for anybody in the federal bureaucracy” and shut down federal agencies including the Department of Education.

Ramaswamy isn’t the only 2024 presidential candidate who has struggled to define how they differ from Trump.

Nikki Haley, who spoke with Hannity last week, dodged questions from the Fox News host on how her platform parts from the former president’s ideas, continuing to sidestep questions as she’s done before on the network.

