Fox News’ Sean Hannity was not happy with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s criticism of former President Donald Trump at the weekend.

McConnell on Saturday voted to acquit Trump of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot but then immediately declared the ex-president morally responsible for provoking the violence.

On Monday, Trump ally Hannity put McConnell on notice over his comments.

The prime time personality slammed McConnell as “sanctimonious” and accused the seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump as being “way out of touch” with the GOP base.

“When is he going to give a speech on the Senate floor and hold those Democrats accountable for their incitement of insurrection and their insurrection-like language?” Hannity asked of McConnell.

“The time is now coming for new leadership in the U.S. Senate,” Hannity added.

Trump was acquitted on Saturday after the Senate voted 57 to 43 in favor of convicting him. A total 67 votes were needed to convict.