Sean Hayes Plays Doctor, Prescribes Cure For Anti-Maskers On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Guest host Sean Hayes answered coronavirus questions as a pretend doctor in his “Jimmy Kimmel Live” monologue Thursday. But his response to the question: “What if I don’t want to wear a mask?” was as real as it gets. (Watch the video above.)

“Well, that’s easy,” the “Will & Grace” star replied in a bit called Dr. Sean’s COVID Corner. “If everyone wore masks for four to six weeks, we could control this pandemic. Because the real problem is people breathing on each other. So if you don’t want to wear a mask, fine. Just don’t breathe for four to six weeks. It’s not like your brain was getting oxygen before.”

Hayes is one of many celebrities urging mask use as the pandemic resurges, but that zinger just took our breath away.

