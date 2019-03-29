Sean Hayes Hilariously Calls Out Mike Pence At GLAAD Media Awards

Actor Sean Hayes received an award and threw some shade at an accused homophobe during the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday.

The “Will & Grace” star noted that the 30th annual event marked “three proud decades of being Mike Pence’s worst nightmare... or wildest dream. We’ll never know.”

Oh, Sean Hayes went there. 😬 pic.twitter.com/jo22U0SEXT — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) March 29, 2019

The actor also wasn’t afraid to make a quip about Jussie Smollett, the “Empire” actor who prosecutors believe staged a racist and homophobic attack against himself in January. Officials dropped the charges against the actor this week to focus on violent crime, they said.

“I’ve been getting in shape for tonight with the Jussie Smollett workout,” Hayes said. “You hire two trainers and sweat eight weeks.” The joke didn’t go over quite as well as the line about Pence.

Hayes also joked about being the last “Will & Grace” star to be honored by GLAAD, noting that he’s actually “the gay one.”