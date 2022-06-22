'Jimmy Kimmel' Host Sean Hayes Has X-Rated 'Theory' About Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani, who led Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and remain in power despite losing the presidential vote, apparently admitted he didn’t have any facts to back his outlandish claims of widespread voter fraud.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers said at the committee hearing Tuesday that Giuliani had told him before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol: “We’ve got lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence.”

Bowers said he and others who heard the candid comments “kind of laughed about it.”

Hayes had a more explicit reaction.

“So as long as we’re presenting theories without evidence, I have a theory about Rudy Giuliani that the reason he smokes cigars is because he’s trying to break his habit of chewing on dildos,” he offered, quickly adding: “I don’t have any evidence.”