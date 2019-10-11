Man Who Claimed To Be Kamala Harris' Lover Now Says It Was All Fake

Marcio Jose Sanchez/ASSOCIATED PRESS Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at the Power of Our Pride Town Hall on Thursday in Los Angeles.

A man who claimed earlier this week that he had been paid for sex by presidential candidate Kamala Harris now says he was hired for an acting role.

Oh, and he claims now that he thought Harris was a fictional person, according to an exclusive interview with the Daily Beast.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old personal trainer Sean Newaldass participated in a news conference organized by Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, two far-right conspiracy theorists who are already known for pushing fraudulent claims.

Newaldass read from a fact sheet about his alleged relationship with the California senator, which can be seen here, and claimed he and Harris had a total of 11 “sexual encounters” in hotels in Iowa; Washington, D.C.; and New York City, according to the Daily Dot.

Check out this video of the news conference ― which is hilarious in its ineptness.

On Friday, Newaldass told a much different story than the one he told on Wednesday.

He said Wohl and Burkman hired him after he answered a CraigsList ad seeking a “male actor” for “performance art in DC.”

Newaldass said he believed the news conference was actually an audition for a Spike TV show that no longer exists.

In fact, he had no clue Harris was a politician, much less a potential presidential candidate.

“I thought I was acting for a role in a movie, like a role in a TV series,” Newaldass told the Daily Beast. “I thought everything was staged, I’m thinking everyone is an actor.”

Even more important: “I’m completely oblivious to who [Harris] is,” Newaldass told the Daily Beast.

Later in the interview, Newaldass admitted he’s researched Harris since the news conference and now says he plans to vote for her.

However, Newaldass said he regrets his part in the attempted smear because, like Harris, he is of mixed Indian and Caribbean ancestry.

“That’s what’s hurtful, because I’m hurting my own ethnicity,” Newaldass said.

Newaldass said he was supposed to receive $500 for his services but hasn’t yet.

When the Daily Beast reached out to Wohl for his reaction, he responded cryptically with a laughing crying face emoji.

HuffPost reached out to Wohl, but he didn’t immediately respond.

The smear against Harris was the latest to backfire for Wohl and Burkman.

Earlier this month, the two dirty tricksters attempted to smear Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts as a “cougar” by holding a news conference with a former Marine in his mid-20s who claimed he had a paid sexual affair with Warren, 70, that included bondage.

Warren got the last laugh with a witty response that embraced her “cougar” past, telling the world it made her who she is.

It's always a good day to be reminded that I got where I am because a great education was available for $50 a semester at the University of Houston (go Cougars!). We need to cancel student debt and make college free for everyone who wants it. pic.twitter.com/fHasLm0j9P — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 3, 2019