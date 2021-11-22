Trump-Backed Senate Candidate Suspends Campaign Amid Abuse Allegations By Wife

Pennsylvania Republican Sean Parnell said Monday he is suspending his Senate campaign after a judge rejected his bid for legal custody of his children and following his estranged wife’s accusations of domestic abuse.

“I strongly disagree with the ruling today and I’m devastated by the decision,” Parnell said in a statement. “I plan on asking the court to reconsider this decision. In the order, two of the leading factors that weighed heavily in the judge’s decision revolved around me being a leading U.S. Senate candidate.”

“There is nothing more important to me than my children, and while I plan to ask the court to reconsider, I can’t continue with a Senate campaign,” he added. “My focus right now is 100% on my children, and I want them to know I do not have any other priorities and will never stop fighting for them.”

Parnell was backed by former President Donald Trump.