Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney Elected To Run House Democrats' Campaign Arm

Yara Nardi/Getty Images House Democrats elected Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.) the new chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Thursday.

House Democrats elected Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Thursday, laying the groundwork to mount a defense of their majority in the midterm elections.

Maloney defeated Rep. Tony Cárdenas, who had the support of many of his fellow Californian members of Congress.

Maloney takes over for Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, who headed the party campaign arm for the 2020 election cycle. Bustos presided over a disappointing performance for Democrats, who saw their majority in the chamber shrink.

This story is developing.