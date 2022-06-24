Sean Penn Sits With U.S. Capitol Police Officers During Jan. 6 Hearing

From left, retired D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, actor Sean Penn, D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodge and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn talk during the hearing held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Actor Sean Penn on Thursday sat with some of the police officers who protected lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol last year, during the the fifth public hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 insurrection.

Penn told CNN that he was there to observe and emphasized that he was “just another citizen.”

“I think we all saw what happened on January 6, and now we’re looking to see if justice comes on the other side of it,” Penn told CNN.

The Academy Award winner and activist blasted last year’s Jan. 6 insurrection when it occurred.

“Hell hath no fury like a narcissist scorned,” he tweeted at the time, referring to former President Donald Trump:

Hell hath no fury like a narcissist scorned. — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) January 6, 2021

Penn sat alongside police officers Michael Fanone (now retired), Harry Dunn, Daniel Hodges and Sgt. Aguilino Gonell, who have all shared their experiences battling Trump supporters at the Capitol.

Caroline Edwards, the first U.S. Capitol Police officer injured in the attack, characterized the scene as she grappled with the crowd as a “war zone.”

