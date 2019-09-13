Sean Penn joked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday that people might have trouble writing mean tweets about him because he’s “so universally liked.”

The “Milk” star deserves props for self-awareness because he has a reputation for being pretty ornery. But he can laugh at himself, too.

In the clip above, watch the two-time Oscar winner read a few funny and nasty tweets. And to the person who wrote that “Sean Penn seems like he’d stab me for no reason,” don’t ever apply to run the actor’s fan club.