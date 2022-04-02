Sean Penn Calls On Billionaires To Buy Fighter Jets For Ukraine

RZESZOW, POLAND — Actor and founder of the Community Organized Relief Effort Sean Penn holds a press conference last week after signing an agreement with authorities to help refugees from Ukraine. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Actor Sean Penn has issued an appeal to billionaires to step forward to purchase fighter jets for Ukraine.

He said on Twitter Thursday that $300 million could purchase “12 aircraft with better tech than Russian MiGs or SU’s” — Sukhoi aircraft.

“One billionaire could end this war in Ukraine,” Penn added in a second tweet. “Of course there are add-ons in arming & maintaining creative runways, etc., but seems worth a think.”

He made the plea less than an hour after Ukraine’s Air Force said on Twitter that it needed U.S. F-15s or F-16s to “defend our sky and achieve victory.” It noted: “We have not received the tools we need .”

We have not received the tools we need to defend our sky and achieve victory.

Penn fled Ukraine with his crew to Poland in late February. He was there filming a documentary about the Russian invasion.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Penn the day of the invasion. He posted a silent video of himself with the actor that day on social media.

Американский актер Шон Пенн в Киеве



Penn has established a center in Poland to help Ukrainian refugees through his Community Organized Relief Effort organization.