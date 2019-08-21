Sean Spicer Joins 'Dancing With The Stars' And People Aren't Happy

“Dancing With the Stars” was hit with backlash Wednesday after former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was confirmed as a competitor in its upcoming season, which starts Sept. 16.
Critics on Twitter accused the ABC reality show of being complicit with the policies of President Donald Trump’s administration and of “normalizing” Spicer, whose tenure was characterized by his repeated lying on behalf of Trump to the American public.
“Good Morning America” announced the full cast Wednesday.
Supermodel Christie Brinkley will be joined by the latest “Bachelorette,” Hannah Brown; actors James Van Der Beek, Kate Flannery and Kel Mitchell; former NBA player Lamar Odom; Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis; singers Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina and Mary Wilson; and Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye.”
Spicer, who TMZ reported turned down the chance to join the show in 2017 because he thought he’d be too busy after leaving the White House, tweeted, “It’s time to have some fun.”
Some people suggested actress Melissa McCarthy should return to “Saturday Night Live” to reprise her impersonation of Spicer:
And many people on Twitter did not wish Spicer well: