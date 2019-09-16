Neon-Green Sean Spicer Doesn't Rock A Salsa On 'Dancing With The Stars'

Screen Shot/"Dancing With the Stars" Sean Spicer preens after his inaugural "Dancing With the Stars" performance with partner Lindsay Arnold.

Reactions to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s big debut Monday on NBC’s “Dancing With the Stars” weren’t exactly ... kind. One wit posted a GIF of Homer Simpson pouring bleach in his eyes, and several on Twitter were convinced that a Democrat — or the Resistance — dressed Spicer in his flouncy neon-green dancing shirt.

Spicer was paired up with Lindsay Arnold, the champion of Season 25, who described her partner in a clip before their performance as dancing at a “pre-pre-school level.” She added: “He definitely isn’t natural at it.”

But Spicer seemed to have a blast. He attempted a salsa to The Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life” that end with a knee slide. Judge Bruno Tonioli said he looked like he was being attacked by a “swarm of wasps.” But judge Len Goodman said he admired Spicer’s “courage.” He scored 12 out of a possible 30 points.

Spicer appeared to take it in dance stride. He said earlier in an interview that he just hoped to show another side of himself.

“My tenure [in the White House] was very one-dimensional,” he said before his performance. “I sat up on a podium and looked like an angry leprechaun some days, yelling at people.” Now people “get to see a different side of me,” he added. “If you walk away and you still don’t like who I am, God bless you.”

He’s rocking that neon flamingo shirt like a boss. Just kidding — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 17, 2019

Sean has ruined neon for everyone. — C.Q. Cumber Appreciation Hours (@HanyuuHiiragi) September 17, 2019

A Democrat DEFINITELY dressed Sean Spicer for Dancing with the Stars! pic.twitter.com/7WdrJCH2LH — Holly Lee (@LeeHolly81) September 17, 2019

Yet somehow this is less humiliating than Spicer’s 2017 job. — LJ Frank (@BuFenway) September 17, 2019