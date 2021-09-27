Been there, done that: That’s pretty much how Sean Spicer sums up his interest in working for Donald Trump.

In a new podcast for Mediaite, the former White House press secretary dished about his time working for Trump ― and why he has no desire to leave his current gig on Newsmax to work for the former president.

Spicer said he loves what he does now and “as far as Donald Trump goes, he is an intense guy to work for. I mean, he demands a lot of people who work for him.”

He added: “But since I’ve left, [Trump has] been a good friend and he’s been unbelievably supportive of my endeavors of my work at Newsmax, my books. He voted for me on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ And so I’d much rather be a friend and a supporter than an employee.”

There may also be another reason Spicer doesn’t want to work for Trump again: He admits to being concerned that the former president keeps lying about the 2020 election being rigged.

“Yes, I think it’s very concerning,” Spicer said. “And you saw the fallout, frankly, in the Georgia Senate elections where we lost two seats, frankly, because a lot of people said, well, I’m not going to go out and vote if the system is [rigged].”

That hasn’t stopped Spicer from having Trump lie on his own show.

Earlier this month, Trump predicted to Spicer that America will end in three years while also hinting that he may run for office in 2024 ― three years from now.

You can hear the complete interview below.