Sean Spicer Accidentally On Mute Could Be The Weirdest Interview Of 2021

Sean Spicer was inadvertently silenced on the air after a brief technical glitch appeared to befall the right-wing Newsmax network on Thursday.

The former White House press secretary’s mouth moved but nothing was heard coming out as he previewed his upcoming “Spicer & Co.” program on fellow host Chris Salcedo’s show.

Salcedo appeared to be able to hear Spicer throughout their 90-second chat, but viewers could not. Spicer has not commented on the snafu, indicating it wasn’t the April Fools’ Day gag that some people on Twitter suggested.

For others online, it was a welcome respite from the pro-Donald Trump propaganda peddled by the network and Spicer, who vigorously defended and pushed the ex-president’s lies during his time in the White House.

Watch the clip here:

This Newsmax host just conducted an entire interview with Sean Spicer on mute pic.twitter.com/G8DuznMLpa — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) April 1, 2021