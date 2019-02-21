Sean Spicer Is Now A Journalist And Folks On Twitter Are Furious

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has a new gig as a special D.C. correspondent for the syndicated “Extra” newsmagazine TV show.
Folks on Twitter inevitably had plenty to say about Spicer’s new role as a reporter, given how he would routinely trot out lies to the press during his time working for President Donald Trump’s administration.
Spicer’s debut fluff piece interview with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, aired Wednesday:
Further interviews with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who replaced Spicer as press secretary, and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway will air later in the week. ExtraTV shared previews of those clips Wednesday:
“Obviously, we started in my wheelhouse of Republicans, but we hope to make this bipartisan and to offer people an opportunity and a platform to give people a better understanding of who they are as people,” Spicer told The Hollywood Reporter.
“This is the personal, not the politics, not the policy,” he added. “The idea is to give people a different angle on some of the people they see on the cable news channels every day.”
People on Twitter, however, were not willing to forget Spicer’s legacy of pushing Trump’s lies: