Sean Spicer Is Now A Journalist And Folks On Twitter Are Furious

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has a new gig as a special D.C. correspondent for the syndicated “Extra” newsmagazine TV show.

Folks on Twitter inevitably had plenty to say about Spicer’s new role as a reporter, given how he would routinely trot out lies to the press during his time working for President Donald Trump’s administration.

Spicer’s debut fluff piece interview with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, aired Wednesday:

Exclusive: A rare glimpse of @SecPompeo's personal life, as he and wife Susan talk with special correspondent @seanspicer. https://t.co/2KvFGoZc5e pic.twitter.com/75Dc77NVzf — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 21, 2019

Further interviews with Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who replaced Spicer as press secretary, and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway will air later in the week. ExtraTV shared previews of those clips Wednesday:

“Obviously, we started in my wheelhouse of Republicans, but we hope to make this bipartisan and to offer people an opportunity and a platform to give people a better understanding of who they are as people,” Spicer told The Hollywood Reporter.

“This is the personal, not the politics, not the policy,” he added. “The idea is to give people a different angle on some of the people they see on the cable news channels every day.”

People on Twitter, however, were not willing to forget Spicer’s legacy of pushing Trump’s lies:

This is beyond disgusting/makes no sense/is beyond laughable/you should be embarrassed. Extra, you are trash. https://t.co/n3Q5aLNm3X — Brett Malec (@BrettMalec) February 20, 2019

What about the national emergency? — APower (@AlisonPower9) February 21, 2019

Hey, remember when Sean Spicer lied to the press about crowd sizes on the first day on the job? But hey now he is a correspondent for @ExtraTV interviewing the Secretary of State for his former boss so it's all good.https://t.co/sIMWavnubh — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) February 20, 2019

Hard pass — Tim Rogers (@nicadispatch) February 20, 2019

Because ‘extra’ is the perfect word to describe Sean Spicer. https://t.co/GIVhAE7aMy — George Hahn (@georgehahn) February 20, 2019

Sean Spicer is now a special corrs for Extra. Let that sink in https://t.co/phNzQiYQRV — Paula Froelich 🤔 (@Pfro) February 21, 2019

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer as an Extra correspondent on the Oscars please @nbcsnl. https://t.co/LLm1ctUB4W — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) February 21, 2019