Sean Spicer took issue with President Joe Biden’s claim that his Build Back Better deal will transform America and got roasted in response.
Spicer, who served as former President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary, on Thursday responded to Biden’s comments with this tweet:
Critics reminded the former White House Easter Bunny about Trump’s campaign slogan to Make America Great Again. They also suggested Biden’s 2020 election victory meant exactly that, a vote to transform the country.