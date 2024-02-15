'American Pie' Star Seann William Scott Files For Divorce After 4 Years Of Marriage

Seann William Scott and his estranged wife, Olivia Korenberg, are officially calling it quits.
The “American Pie” star filed for divorce after four years of marriage in Los Angeles County court on Monday, according to Page Six. In documents that the outlet obtained, it’s revealed that Scott and Korenberg have been separated since October 2023 and that the two share a 3-year-old daughter, Frankie Rose Scott.
Scott cited “irreconcilable differences” in his filing and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of Frankie Rose Scott.
Korenberg, an interior designer and co-founder of the boutique Los Angeles design firm Twofold LA, and Scott tied the knot in September 2019 and welcomed their child the following June.
Korenberg had left her design firm mere weeks before getting married and announced her departure on Twofold LA’s Instagram account, according to a report from Page Six at the time.
“Over the course of the past near 8 years, I’ve had the privilege of creating memorable experiences and environments for Clients who have put their trust and faith in me,” she said, adding, “I am so proud of what has been accomplished.”
Scott has been rather private about his relationship with Korenberg, although he did describe her as a “great girl” to Us Weekly shortly after their wedding in 2019.
The actor, who got his breakout moment when he was cast as Steve Stifler in 1999′s “American Pie,” revealed in a 2003 interview with Howard Stern that he was “working at Home Depot as a plumber” when he was cast in the film. However, in a 2022 interview with radio host Rich Eisen that resurfaced during last year’s SAG-AFTRA strike, Scott said he was only paid $8,000 for the role.
“I bought a used Thunderbird for like $5,000 or maybe $6,000,” he told Eisen at the time. “I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, baby.’ I don’t know what happened to the other $2,000 because I ended up having to work at the LA Zoo as a churro guy.”
Scott went on to have an illustrious career, starring in films opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Christopher Walken and Bruce Willis. The actor was also reportedly paid $5 million for reprising his Stifler character in 2012′s “American Reunion.”
In the end, Scott still considers his major film debut “a dream come true.”
“I never get frustrated when people bring it up to me,” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “That was the most fun character you could ever play in a comedy, why would I ever get frustrated with that? I wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t have a career if it wasn’t for that movie and that character, so I love it.”