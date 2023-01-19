Promising reviews:

“I always struggle with thinking the worst thing could happen when driving with my kids in the car. This product has allowed me to stress less and feel more safe to have such an important tool in my car! Thank you.” — Summer Blubaugh

“This emergency escape tool is sturdy and useful for more than just breaking into or out of a vehicle or someone may be trapped. Just make sure you keep it where it can be reached if there is a crash. The life you save might be your own.” — Sandhills Complete Security

“This was a gift ! But when I saw it I was so glad I bought it for my loved ones” — JUS4JAS