ShoppingAmazonCarssafety

Keep This $10 Tool In Your Car's Glove Box. It Could Save Your Life.

This safety tool cuts seatbelts and breaks windows — and it’s only $10 on Amazon.

Staff Writer

Hero Images Inc via Getty Images

When my recent story on wintertime car safety was posted to the HuffPost Instagram account, I couldn’t help but read the comments. I had interviewed my own mechanic and I wanted to see if his recommendations resonated with readers.

One item from the list kept coming up: a $10 emergency multitool that functions as a seatbelt cutter and glass car window breaker. If you’re in an accident or your car ends up in the water, this tool can help you sever your seatbelt or break your car window to get out. Commenters shared stories of family members using the tool to escape from car accidents. Many said they were happy to have it with them in their ride. Some said they gave it as a gift to new car owners or just a practical present for loved ones that drive.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Swiss Safe 5-in-1 car tool
This dual-headed safety hammer has a pointed spike with a protective cap, a flat-head hammer and a sharp blade to cut seatbelts. It has a 4.8-star rating, with reviews calling it a "must-have" and a handy tool for all drivers. Amazon user Andrew C. wrote that it sits "driver-side door well," so it's easy to grab in the case of an emergency.
$9.99 at Amazon

As my mechanic Carmen Campione previously told HuffPost, “people don’t realize how hard it is to break glass.” Car windows are stronger than you may think, and they can be extra hard to break when your car is compromised by an accident. Additionally, Campione said if you have a totally electric vehicle, your door handles may malfunction during an accident, meaning it can be impossible to get out without breaking the window.

Though she luckily hasn’t had to use it yet, parent and HuffPost follower Raquel Fletcher said she keeps a car multitool with her whenever she’s driving. “It has a razor-sharp cutting blade for car seats to get [a] child out in case of emergency,” she commented on the Instagram post.

Commenters shared that you should keep this device within arm’s reach of the driver’s seat — in the glove box, middle console or the side door. If you keep it in the trunk or backseat, it may be hard to reach during an emergency.

Promising reviews:

“I always struggle with thinking the worst thing could happen when driving with my kids in the car. This product has allowed me to stress less and feel more safe to have such an important tool in my car! Thank you.” — Summer Blubaugh

“This emergency escape tool is sturdy and useful for more than just breaking into or out of a vehicle or someone may be trapped. Just make sure you keep it where it can be reached if there is a crash. The life you save might be your own.” — Sandhills Complete Security

“This was a gift ! But when I saw it I was so glad I bought it for my loved ones” — JUS4JAS

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser to help exfoliate and smooth skin

38 TikTok Personal Care Products Reviewers Are Raving About

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

8 Subtle Ways Parents Create Anxiety Without Realizing It

Food & Drink

Chefs Share The One Kitchen Tool That Helps Them Eat Healthy

Style & Beauty

Rom-Com Core Is Projected To Be The Biggest Fashion Trend Of 2023

Wellness

The Rudest Things You Can Do In A Group Fitness Class

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests With The XBB Subvariant?

Home & Living

This Shocking Documentary Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

These 11 People Still Haven't Had COVID. We Asked Them To Share Their Secrets.

Shopping

43 Small Ways To Make Your Place Look So Much Better This Year

Home & Living

This Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

Before Your Parents Retire, Make Sure You Ask About These 6 Things

Shopping

35 Travel Items That Are Worth Purchasing Because Frequent Travelers Swear By Them

Shopping

If You Love A Clean House But Also Identify As Lazy, Here Are 34 Products That Do The Work For You

Shopping

If You Have A Toddler In Your Life, Here Are 26 Things You'll Want To Buy ASAP

Wellness

Does Taking Vitamins Help When You Have COVID?

Food & Drink

Pro Chefs Share Secrets To Making Microwaved Food Taste Amazing

Shopping

Your Mom REALLY Deserves A Valentine's Day Gift. Here Are 18 Actually Nice Ones.

Shopping

This Super-Easy Kitchen Swap Will Make Your Food Taste Infinitely Better

Wellness

Is Today Really The Saddest Day Of The Year? What To Know About 'Blue Monday.'

Shopping

Remove Pollutants From Your Water With An Expert-Recommended Filtration System

Shopping

Treat Yourself To One Of These 24 Gifts From Amazon

Shopping

Put A Spring In Your Step With Some Highly-Rated Men's Running Shoes From Zappos

Shopping

27 Products That’ll Make You The Best Dog Parent According To Your Pup

Shopping

39 Organization Products For Achieving A Neat, Tidy Home

Shopping

Stylish Planners From Target That Will Make Getting Organized Fun

Relationships

Prince Harry Wants To Spill Family Tea And Reconcile. Is That Even Possible?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

Based On These Stats, It’s Time To Talk To Your Kids About Porn. Here’s How.

Wellness

Gas Stoves Are A Health Risk. Here's What To Do If You Have One.

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Instagram-Famous Moisturizer Is Worth Every Penny

Shopping

The One Gadget You May Need To Help With Plantar Fasciitis

Wellness

Depression Symptoms May Look Different For Black Women. Here’s How.

Relationships

Working From Home Is A Better Deal For Husbands Than Wives, Study Shows

Shopping

37 Practical Products From Amazon That Readers Loved In 2022

Food & Drink

The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Food & Drink

5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer

Shopping

Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts For Kids To Give Or Get

Parenting

These Are The Essential Gun Safety Rules For Parents, Whether You Own A Gun Or Not

Wellness

23 Tiny Ways To Improve Your Mental Health In 2023

Shopping

10 Gifts From Black-Owned Beauty Brands That You Can Buy At Target