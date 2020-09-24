Seattle Cop Captured On Video Rolling Bike Over Demonstrator's Head

A Seattle police officer who was filmed rolling his bicycle over the head of a demonstrator is now under investigation.

Cell phone video taken by independent outlet CJTV captured the moment the cop, who has not been identified, rolled his bike over the head of a protester who appeared to be prone on the ground during a protest Wednesday night for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed in her own home by Kentucky police in March.

Two disturbing incidents from last night’s Seattle protest caught on cam. One, a police officer rolling his bike over the head or neck or a protester lying on the street, which is now under investigation. Video by CJTV Media (1/2) #Q13FOX #seattleprotests https://t.co/2SOEW1cYl1 pic.twitter.com/rWwYjRFjhf — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) September 24, 2020

The Seattle Police Department said in a statement Thursday that the officer seen in the video has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. The investigation is being referred to the King County Sheriff’s Office to determine possible criminal charges, the department said.

Protests took place across the nation in response to Wednesday’s grand jury decision not to bring murder charges against any of the three officers involved Taylor’s killing. Taylor, a 26-year-old first responder from Louisville, Kentucky, was shot six times when officers served a “no-knock” warrant for a drug search. Her home had no drugs.

Seattle police made 13 arrests during protests in the city, and other cell phone video showed a protester hitting an officer on his helmet with a baseball bat.

The SPD’s Office of Police Accountability said it had received more than 30 complaints after video of the bike cop went viral.