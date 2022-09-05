Seaplane Carrying 10 Crashes Near Seattle, At Least 1 Dead

A Coast Guard helicopter searches the area where a floatplane crashed near Whidbey Island, Wash., on Sept. 4, 2022. Courtney Riffkin/The Seattle Times via AP

A seaplane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington State on Sunday, leaving at least one person dead, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.

Officials said the aircraft crashed just after 3 p.m. local time in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, Wash. Nine adults and one child were traveling aboard the plane from the town of Friday Harbor en route to Renton, a suburb of Seattle.

Advertisement

(1/2) #BreakingNews - Several Coast Guard assets and multiple agencies are on scene including Island County Sheriff, Snohomish County Sheriff, and S. Whidbey Fire/EMS. The flight was en route from Friday Harbor to Seattle Tacoma International Airport when it crashed... — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) September 5, 2022

Rescue crews recovered one body at the scene. Nine others remain unaccounted for.

The Coast Guard said it’s unknown what caused the incident. They said the plane was a de Havilland DHC-3 Otter, a single-engine propeller aircraft.