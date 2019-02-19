SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say more than a dozen people trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego have been rescued.

San Diego police tell FOX5 News that around six gondolas stopped functioning Monday night after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on “Bayside Skyride.” Authorities had estimated that between 15 and 30 people were trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water. Sixteen were actually rescued.

Rescue crews are almost two hours into a rescue operation involving 16 people stuck on a malfunctioning gondola ride at SeaWorld. One person has been rescued at this time. The operation continues . . . pic.twitter.com/bKOpFzPMT4 — SDFD (@SDFD) February 19, 2019

Just spoke with two 12-year-old girls who got off on the last gondola before Bayside Skyride shut down. They’ve been stranded in a parking lot while one of their dads is still stuck - along with a 15-year-old brother.@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/muKvVjf4vs — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) February 19, 2019

Emergency crews working to get multiple people down who are stranded in gondolas. SDPD says they got a call a huge gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker. A father stranded with his son says wind gust hit, cable shook violently & gondola stopped #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/zc1ymkHH7g — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) February 19, 2019

The riders were lowered by harnesses and rescued by lifeguard boats. They were then evaluated by medical crews.

SeaWorld said in a statement that it will conduct a thorough inspection of the ride prior to reopening.

The National Weather Service says it was about 49 degrees in San Diego at the time.