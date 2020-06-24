Right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka, a former aide to President Donald Trump, described face masks aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus as “COVID burqas” on his show Tuesday.

Gorka, who is tipped for a top role at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, agreed with a caller in California who’d labelled the face coverings that are now mandatory in public in his state as “Democrat Islamo-Maoist masks.

There was “something inhuman” about the idea of covering the face, said Gorka, who has a history of making offensive, anti-Islamic remarks.

“Not only does it dehumanize the individual in that interaction with another human being,” Gorka continued. “But also, it is, you’re right, an act of submission and as I said to that lady, clearly a Democrat voter in the post office who said ‘where’s your mask?’ I said, ‘my body my choice.’”

An anti-mask stance has become a billboard for some right-wingers in recent weeks, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear “cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

Check out Gorka’s comments here:

Gorka says that masks are "covid burqas", then brags about how he refused to wear a mask at a post office pic.twitter.com/7X0kMtw26g — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) June 23, 2020