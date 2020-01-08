‘Pervert’ Gorka Ripped For ‘Gross’ Joke About Greta Thunberg’s Body

Sebastian Gorka, radio host and former aide to President Donald Trump, is under fire after cracking a joke about young climate activist Greta Thunberg’s body.

During an interview on Gorka’s radio show, guest Andrew Klavan tripped over the teen’s last name.

“Whatever her name. What is her name?” the crime writer said. “Greta Thunberg?”

Gorka then turned that into a crack about her body.

“Thunder thighs, Greta Thunberg,” he replied in a clip posted online by Media Matters:

Sebastian Gorka calls climate activist Greta Thunberg "thunder thighs" https://t.co/fCv22UOflQ pic.twitter.com/YUzSa4zjrn — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 7, 2020

Thunberg, a Swedish environmental activist named Time’s Person of the Year, just turned 17 last week. Critics slammed Gorka for offering up any comment at all about her body:

She is 17 years old. What the actual fuck. https://t.co/S8ty1IWAZH — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 7, 2020

The disgusting Sebastian Gorka follows the toxic Trump playbook, calling Greta Thunberg "thunder thighs." These assholes love to attack females, especially young ones. Thunberg turned 17 four days ago. https://t.co/0FpdACnziY — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) January 7, 2020

Nazi scumbag pervert Sebastian Gorka went from calling teen climate activist Greta Thunberg “thunder thighs” to saying he welcomed Iran’s attacks on our troops.



I’d love to see this slovenly sack of rancid meat in total ruin, but @SebGorka blocked me, so I can’t tell him that. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) January 8, 2020

Sebastian Gorka is an ugly mug. Greta’s thigh size is irrelevant. My question is Why is he critiquing a minor’s body? Is he some kind of pervert? Gorka is a crusty & mentally warped human. It’s clear that he is jealous of Greta’s thunder. https://t.co/QuxNvaXMOw — trina d firey (@madorairene) January 7, 2020

‘Thunder thighs’: Top Trump ally Sebastian Gorka mocks body of child activist Greta Thunberg



Eeeew. This guy is truly gross https://t.co/D64MD0mDxO — Gary Swergold (@gs314) January 8, 2020

Super-mentally-healthy dude, that Gorka. Hey ⁦@SebGorka⁩, stop sexualizing children, you pervy fascist. https://t.co/sQqojRkpB7 — Shower Cap (@CapShower) January 7, 2020

Gorka is a garbage person. Also, her last name is pronounced Toonberg, so in addition to being logically nonsensical and gross, it also doesn't make sense in an alliterative way. — You're With Stupid Now (@AdamJWaldorf) January 7, 2020

Many on the right have consistently attacked Thunberg, not simply to challenge her views on climate change but also to spit out deeply personal insults.

Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire last year repeatedly called her “mentally ill” during an appearance on Fox News. The network called the statement “disgraceful” and apologized.

President Donald Trump last month slammed Time for naming her Person of the Year, claiming she has an “anger management problem.” Then his campaign shared an edited image with Trump replacing her on the magazine’s cover.