Right-winger and former deputy adviser on national security Sebastian Gorka on Thursday accused American “socialists” like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) of “trying to take away your hamburgers” — as dictator Josef Stalin “once dreamt of,” he claimed.

Gorka launched his bizarre attack in his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. He also called the Green New Deal plan unveiled earlier this month by the congresswoman a “watermelon — green on the outside, deep, deep red communist on the inside.”

Gorka apparently imagines a beef-less future in the Green New Deal, a proposal that aims to boost the share of American power generated from alternative energy sources to as close to 100 percent as possible over the next decade.

The conservative crowd ate up Gorka’s food references.

“They want to take your pickup truck, they want to rebuild your home, they want to take away your hamburgers,” he shouted from the lectern (watch the video above). “This is what Stalin dreamt about but never achieved. You are on the frontlines of the war against communism coming back to America under the guise of Democratic socialism.”

Ironically, Stalin actually launched the mass production of meat patties after he sent an aide to the U.S. to study the American economy — a fact Gorka is apparently not familiar with.

Ocasio-Cortez has already addressed Gorka’s burger claim. “We’re [not] gonna force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that,” she said recently on “Desus & Mero.” “But ... we gotta address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Twitter users made a meal out of Gorka’s speech.

Seb Gorka is the William Wallace of hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/kOsoyVqDDt — Maria Chong (@mariachong) February 28, 2019

I put Gorka's #CPAC rant about Democrats' non-existent plan to steal your hamburgers over an old McDonald's Hamburglar commercial. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/cJnPTckY14 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 28, 2019

Gorka is confusing Stalin with the Hamburglar https://t.co/pev8yZ77IK — Tom Gara (@tomgara) February 28, 2019

In light of Gorka’s comment (though not in Stalin’s defense), it seems important to point out that Stalin didn’t dream to take hamburger away from the Soviet people. He actually dreamed to introduce it—and did, after Food Comissar Mikoyan returned from the US in 1936. pic.twitter.com/V47rbhArnW — Yuliya Komska (@ykomska) February 28, 2019

Any ideas if hamberders will remain available? — Ryan Brennan (@RPBren) February 28, 2019