Sebastian Gorka Defends Trump's Groping Remarks: 'He Said That When He Was A Democrat'

Former White House deputy Sebastian Gorka told a woman who called into his radio show Monday that President Donald Trump’s brag about groping women happened “when he was a Democrat.”

Gorka, a conservative radio host and ex-Breitbart editor who was deputy adviser on national security during Trump’s first eight months, came to the president’s defense when Jane from Atlanta called into his show, “America First,” with concerns about Trump saying he had groped women “while he’s actually married.”

Sebastian Gorka defends Trump's "Access Hollywood" comments: "He said that when he was a Democrat" pic.twitter.com/4IO6pz8RB5 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 17, 2019

The woman apparently was referring to the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump, then star of “The Apprentice,” bragged to co-host Billy Bush about how he kissed and groped women without their consent.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” said Trump in the recording, leaked just before the 2016 election.

Gorka immediately went on the defensive when Jane raised her concern.

Talking over her, Gorka sternly said: “Jane, stop talking ... How do you know he actually did that? Remember he said that when he was a Democrat. So, let’s not forget that. How do you know he did that?”

“Oh, wow, Mr. Gorka,” exclaimed Jane in the background, frustrated at what she said was Gorka’s use of “semantics.”

Listen to the exchange in the clip above.