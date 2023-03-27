What's Hot

LA Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day Accuses TSA Agent Of Sexual Assault

The Los Angeles defensive tackle called the airport incident "extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing."
Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Chargers said he was sexually assaulted by a TSA agent at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

The defensive tackle called the security screening incident “extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing,” reminding readers on Twitter Friday that he is a seasoned traveler. “I’ve never experienced anything like that,” he wrote.

Joseph-Day said he asked the agent to stop because he was uncomfortable, prompting other security personnel to swarm him and claim he was “the problem.”

The Orange County airport, he said, was making him “jump through hoops” to file a complaint.

“TSA is aware of allegations made by a traveler who was screened by TSA officers at John Wayne Orange County Airport Friday morning,” the agency told Fox News. “We are looking into the matter to determine if our procedures were followed and whether any corrective action needs to be taken.”

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day plays Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day plays Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver.
via Associated Press

HuffPost couldn’t immediately reach the Chargers or the Orange County sheriff for comment.

Joseph-Day played for the Chargers in the 2022 season after signing a three-year contract. He won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren’t allowed to do this ever again to another human being,” he wrote.

