Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Los Angeles Chargers said he was sexually assaulted by a TSA agent at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

The defensive tackle called the security screening incident “extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing,” reminding readers on Twitter Friday that he is a seasoned traveler. “I’ve never experienced anything like that,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Joseph-Day said he asked the agent to stop because he was uncomfortable, prompting other security personnel to swarm him and claim he was “the problem.”

The Orange County airport, he said, was making him “jump through hoops” to file a complaint.

“TSA is aware of allegations made by a traveler who was screened by TSA officers at John Wayne Orange County Airport Friday morning,” the agency told Fox News. “We are looking into the matter to determine if our procedures were followed and whether any corrective action needs to be taken.”

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day plays Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver. via Associated Press

HuffPost couldn’t immediately reach the Chargers or the Orange County sheriff for comment.

Joseph-Day played for the Chargers in the 2022 season after signing a three-year contract. He won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Advertisement

“I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren’t allowed to do this ever again to another human being,” he wrote.

I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA at @JohnWayneAir. After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I’m uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt what was needed). Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me. — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) March 24, 2023

I’m all for people doing their job well. But it was extremely unnecessary and dehumanizing. I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I’ve never experienced anything like that @JohnWayneAir . — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) March 24, 2023

And when I do try to file a complaint they are making me jump through hoops to do so. @JohnWayneAir — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) March 24, 2023

I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren’t allowed to do this ever again to another human being. @JohnWayneAir @City_of_Irvine @OCSheriff @OCGovCA — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) March 24, 2023