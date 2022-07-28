Sebastian Stan Is Truly 'A Different Man' In Unrecognizable Prosthetics For A24 Film

Sebastian Stan credited acclaimed makeup artist Mike Marino for the transformation. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Sebastian Stan just released a first look at the “incredible work” that went into his transformation for an upcoming role.

The actor is currently filming the A24 drama “A Different Man” in New York City, where paparazzi snapped unofficial photos of his physical transformation on set, according to Variety. Stan, who is portraying a man with neurofibromatosis, posted the first sanctioned look Thursday on Instagram.

Written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, “A Different Man” follows Edward’s extensive facial reconstructive surgeries and his obsession with an actor portraying him in a stage play. Stan’s Instagram post showcased the staggering prosthetic work involved in bringing that character to life.

The actor credited makeup artist Mike Marino in the Instagram caption for his work, which made Stan unrecognizable.

While the Romanian-American actor has previously portrayed a supervillain for Marvel’s “Captain America” films, its sequels and TV spin-offs, “A Different Man” marks Stan’s most dramatic physical transformation yet.

Marino also turned Colin Farrell into the Penguin for “The Batman” and Joaquin Phoenix into his titular role in “Joker,” according to The Wrap. The makeup artist also worked on Natalie Portman in “Black Swan,” which Stan also appeared in.

Stan most recently portrayed a cannibal in the Hulu movie “Fresh” and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee in the streamer’s “Pam & Tommy” series.

An executive producer on “A Different Man,” Stan may have shared his look to trounce the paparazzi photos that spoiled his transformation.

“A Different Man” also stars breakout actor Renate Reinsve following her critical acclaim for Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” as well as Adam Pearson, an actor with neurofibromatosis who starred in “Under the Skin” opposite Scarlett Johansson.

A release date for “A Different Man” has not yet been set.