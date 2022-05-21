Sebastian Stan Shades Musk With Why He Doesn't Want To Go To Space Anymore

Sebastian Stan isn’t so keen on flying into orbit anymore.

In 2016, the “Pam & Tommy” star told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that he’d happily join him for some space tourism.

But on Stan’s return to Colbert’s show on Friday, the actor said he was now reluctant to follow in the footsteps of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Virgin boss Richard Branson and Tesla CEO and possible future Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if I trust those guys with my life,” Stan told Colbert.

Watch the interview here: