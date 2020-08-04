BUSINESS

SEC Investigating Kodak's Announcement Of $765 Million Government Loan: Report

The Wall Street Journal reported the news on Tuesday.
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2011 file photo, a Kodak logo is shown on a slide projector in Philadelphia. Embattled photography pi
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2011 file photo, a Kodak logo is shown on a slide projector in Philadelphia. Embattled photography pioneer Eastman Kodak Co. is nearing the end of a high-stakes patent-infringement fight Thursday, June 30, 2011, with tech giants Apple and Research in Motion Ltd. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the circumstances around Eastman Kodak Co’s announcement of a $765 million government loan to make drugs at its U.S. factories, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The SEC declined to comment, while Kodak did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (https://on.wsj.com/2PnoHqh

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

