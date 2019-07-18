CNN Announces Lineups For Second Round of 2020 Democratic Debates

CELESTE LAVIN/HUFFPOST Twenty candidates will hit the debate stage in Detroit later this month.

CNN announced the lineups Thursday for the second round of Democratic primary debates, scheduled to take place on July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

Read the lineups below.

Night 1:

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former Rep. John Delaney (Md.)

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas)

Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)

Author Marianne Williamson

Night 2:

Sen. Michael Bennet (Colo.)

Former Vice President and former Sen. Joe Biden (Del.)

Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.)

Former Housing Secretary and former San Antonio, Texas, Mayor Julián Castro

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii)

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.)

Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.)

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

CNN and the Democratic National Committee notified the 20 candidates on Wednesday evening that they had been selected for this month’s debates. The network conducted a live drawing Thursday to determine the lineups for each night.

There are 25 candidates running in one of the largest and most diverse Democratic fields in recent history. The DNC said in February that it would cap the June and July debates at 20 candidates and announced qualifications they would have to meet to participate. Candidates needed to reach 1% support in at least three separate, approved polls — or raise money from at least 65,000 unique donors.

As of this week, 14 candidates had met both thresholds, while six had met just the polling goal, according to ABC. One candidate, former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, said last Friday that he had reached the grassroots fundraising threshold.

Gravel, along with Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam, Rep. Seth Moulton (Mass.), former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak and philanthropist Tom Steyer, will not appear in this month’s debates.

The DNC said in May that it was adjusting the qualification requirements for the third round of Democratic debates, scheduled for mid-September. For those debates, candidates will need to raise money from at least 130,000 unique donors from 20 states and reach at least 2% support in four approved state or national polls.

In the first of two June debates, Booker, Castro, de Blasio, Delaney, Gabbard, Inslee, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Ryan and Warren faced off on a relatively tame first night.

The second night featured Bennet, Biden, Buttigieg, Gillibrand, Harris, Hickenlooper, Sanders, Wang and Williamson. Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.), who has since dropped out of the race, also participated in that debate.

The night included several tense exchanges, including one between Biden and Harris over the former vice president’s record on racial segregation.