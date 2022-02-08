Doug Emhoff Rushed Out Of D.C. School After Bomb Threat

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of an event at a public school in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday in response to a bomb threat.

Emhoff was visiting Dunbar High School on Tuesday afternoon when a Secret Service agent said what sounded like, “We have to go,” according to the pool reporter from Spectrum News.

Emhoff’s staff told reporters that there was a security threat reported by the school to Secret Service. About 20 minutes after Emhoff was evacuated, the school announced over the intercom that teachers must also evacuate the building.

Enrique Gutierrez, a spokesman for D.C. Public Schools, confirmed that there was a bomb threat at the school.