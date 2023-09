Republicans Spar In Second GOP Debate Without Trump: Live Updates

Fox News host Dana Perino, one of tonight’s moderators, told Politico earlier this week that if candidates want to do well in the debate, they’ll need to focus less on how they differ from Joe Biden and more on what sets them apart from Trump, who’s leading in the polls but refuses to participate in tonight’s event.“They all agree about Joe Biden,” Perino said. “The way to have a breakout moment is not about what you’re going to say about the current president. It’s about how you think that you would be a better president than the one we have now, or the one that we’ve had before that is running again.”Of course, that could be dangerous territory for candidates eyeing a position in Trump’s potential Cabinet or in the executive office.But a starring moment is key to getting support from major GOP donors who will be watching tonight’s debate, Perino said.“They have supporters and donors who want to see a breakout moment,” she told Politico.