Republicans Spar In Second GOP Debate Without Trump: Live Updates

Seven candidates are participating in Wednesday's debate — but not the GOP front-runner.
Mollie Reilly
By 

Managing Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

The leading Republican candidates for president — minus front-runner and former President Donald Trump — will face off in the second GOP debate of the 2024 election cycle on Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The debate, airing on Fox Business Network and Univision at 9 p.m. ET, will be moderated by Fox News’ Dana Perino, Fox Business’ Stuart Varney and Univison’s Ilia Calderón.

Seven candidates made the cut for Wednesday’s debate: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Trump again declined to participate.

Read live updates on the debate below:

Lydia O'Connor

Getty Images

Moderator Says Candidates Need To Talk More Trump, Less Biden

Fox News host Dana Perino, one of tonight’s moderators, told Politico earlier this week that if candidates want to do well in the debate, they’ll need to focus less on how they differ from Joe Biden and more on what sets them apart from Trump, who’s leading in the polls but refuses to participate in tonight’s event.

“They all agree about Joe Biden,” Perino said. “The way to have a breakout moment is not about what you’re going to say about the current president. It’s about how you think that you would be a better president than the one we have now, or the one that we’ve had before that is running again.”

Of course, that could be dangerous territory for candidates eyeing a position in Trump’s potential Cabinet or in the executive office.

But a starring moment is key to getting support from major GOP donors who will be watching tonight’s debate, Perino said.

“They have supporters and donors who want to see a breakout moment,” she told Politico.
Mollie Reilly

Getty Images

Trump Won't Be There, But Some Of His Allies Will

With Trump holding a rally in Michigan, a few of his key allies have been dispatched to Simi Valley to represent the former president and speak to reporters in the post-debate spin room.

According to Semafor, they include Kari Lake, a Trump loyalist who ran for Arizona governor in 2022, and Chris LaCivita, a GOP operative best known for the "Swift Boat" campaign aimed at discrediting John Kerry's Vietnam War record during the 2004 presidential race. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Cabrera of Florida will also be there to act as a surrogate for the former president.
Mollie Reilly

Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Pence Calls Out Trump For Skipping Debate

Pence told ABC News Tuesday he believes Trump should be participating in tonight's debate.

"Well, I think he owes it to voters to answer the tough questions and to share his vision for where we lead this country out of the failed policies of the Biden administration," Trump's former vice president said.

"He ought to be engaging all of us that are vying for this nomination. He ought to be sharing his vision," he added.
Mollie Reilly

What Trump Is Up To Tonight

Instead of attending Wednesday's debate, the former president will speak at an auto parts supplier in Michigan. But while his team has touted the stop as a show of solidarity with striking autoworkers, it turns out the particular plant he's visiting has no workers represented by United Auto Workers.

Read more from HuffPost's Liz Skalka:
Mollie Reilly

One Big Question: Will Anyone Besides Christie Go After Trump?

Of the seven GOP candidates on stage Wednesday, just one — Chris Christie — has openly said he wouldn't support a Trump candidacy if the former president is convicted of any of the multitude of charges he's facing.

Will others seize the opportunity to criticize the frontrunner for the nomination, who again will be absent from the debate? It's unlikely, reports HuffPost's S.V. Date.

Read more:
Mollie Reilly

Stay Tuned For Live Updates

The debate is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET. We'll have live coverage in the lead-up to and throughout the debate.
