Republicans Spar In Second GOP Debate Without Trump: Live Updates

The leading Republican candidates for president — minus front-runner and former President Donald Trump — will face off in the second GOP debate of the 2024 election cycle on Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.
The debate, airing on Fox Business Network and Univision at 9 p.m. ET, will be moderated by Fox News’ Dana Perino, Fox Business’ Stuart Varney and Univison’s Ilia Calderón.
Seven candidates made the cut for Wednesday’s debate: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
Trump again declined to participate.
Read live updates on the debate below:
Moderator Says Candidates Need To Talk More Trump, Less Biden
“They all agree about Joe Biden,” Perino said. “The way to have a breakout moment is not about what you’re going to say about the current president. It’s about how you think that you would be a better president than the one we have now, or the one that we’ve had before that is running again.”
Of course, that could be dangerous territory for candidates eyeing a position in Trump’s potential Cabinet or in the executive office.
But a starring moment is key to getting support from major GOP donors who will be watching tonight’s debate, Perino said.
“They have supporters and donors who want to see a breakout moment,” she told Politico.
Trump Won't Be There, But Some Of His Allies Will
According to Semafor, they include Kari Lake, a Trump loyalist who ran for Arizona governor in 2022, and Chris LaCivita, a GOP operative best known for the "Swift Boat" campaign aimed at discrediting John Kerry's Vietnam War record during the 2004 presidential race. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Cabrera of Florida will also be there to act as a surrogate for the former president.
Pence Calls Out Trump For Skipping Debate
"Well, I think he owes it to voters to answer the tough questions and to share his vision for where we lead this country out of the failed policies of the Biden administration," Trump's former vice president said.
"He ought to be engaging all of us that are vying for this nomination. He ought to be sharing his vision," he added.