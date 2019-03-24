Second Parkland Shooting Survivor Apparently Dies By Suicide

A second student who survived last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has apparently died by suicide, police confirmed.

The juvenile, whose name has not been released, died by an “apparent suicide” on Saturday night, Coral Springs police spokesman Tyler Reik told HuffPost. The deceased was a current student at the high school.

Detectives and the county medical examiner’s office are continuing to investigate the matter, Reik said.

The family of 19-year-old Sydney Aiello confirmed Friday that she had died by suicide after struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and survivor’s guilt after a former student opened fire on the high school last February, killing 17 people and injuring over a dozen others.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.