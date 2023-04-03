What's Hot

Entertainmentsamuel l. jacksonmarvel studiosNick Fury

'Secret Invasion' Trailer With Nick Fury Has Samuel L. Jackson In Brooding Badass Mode

Jackson's Fury says he's ready for war all by himself in the Disney+ series.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is scarred and sullen in a moody trailer for the “Secret Invasion” series on Disney+. (Watch it below.)

The Marvel Studios drama arrives in June, so the preview gives the hero plenty of time to get the word out about the stakes of his battle against the shape-shifting Skrulls who are secretly invading Earth.

“This war is one I have to fight alone,” he says, later declaring, “One last fight.”

For good measure, Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes informs him, “You’re the most wanted man on the planet.”

In a preview that features an ominous walk in the forest, a terrorist explosion, and shadowy resistance, Fury wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is personal,” he says, although he has help from allies.

Many viewers praised the serious tone of the trailer, which appears to fulfill the promise of a darker Marvel.

Gloom (and doom?) is back.

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

