Customers Accuse Las Vegas Restaurant Of Selling THC-Tainted Thai Food

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — More than 30 people who ate at a Thai restaurant in Las Vegas this year have reported getting sick, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday.

Health officials are investigating what led up to what they called “unusual” illnesses. Patrons of the Secret of Siam restaurant located on Centennial Center Boulevard reported increased heart rates, blurred vision, disorientation, loss of consciousness, and numbness or tingling within hours of being at the restaurant.

A phone number for the restaurant, which has been closed since earlier this month, rang unanswered Friday.

The Health District is asking anyone who ate there in January or February to take a survey on its website. Las Vegas police also have fielded some reports of illness.

The restaurant opened in 2019 and consistently passed inspection reports, KTNV-TV in Las Vegas has reported.