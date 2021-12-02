19 Secret Santa Gifts Under $30 People Will Actually Want

So, you just got a family group text or work email about participating in Secret Santa this year. Time for some last-minute shopping.

First of all, let’s talk about what Secret Santa even is. It’s essentially an arrangement where a group of friends, relatives or co-workers agree to exchange gifts without the recipient knowing who it came from. Everyone in the group is assigned one person to shop for, and they aren’t supposed to tell that person. Most Secret Santa events have a spending cap in the $20 to $30 range.

But if the idea of shopping for someone that you don’t know that well is causing you stress, fear not. Finding a cool gift that won’t end up abandoned in their attic or thrown in the trash isn’t as daunting as it seems.

Whether you want to really lean into the person’s interests or would rather get a more practical gift, just remember that it really is the thought that counts the most. Here to help you is our roundup of 19 gifts for every type of person, from the dedicated bread bakers to diehard music enthusiasts to the one person at your job that is actually really good at using Excel — all for under $30.

1
For the astrology lover: a zodiac mug
Bed, Bath & Beyond
Some people take their zodiac signs really seriously. Many of those people probably also love a good cup of coffee. This sage green mug combines the best of both worlds.

Get it at Bed, Bath & Beyond for $6.
2
For lovers of both self-reflection and hip-hop: Hip-Hop Queens oracle deck
Always Fits
Written by music journalist Kathy Iandoli and illustrated by Monica Ahanonu, this deck of oracle cards is centered around 52 women in hip-hop, from Queen Latifah to Lil' Kim to Cardi B.

Get it at Always Fits for $23.
3
For a snack gift idea: the Original Popco silicone microwave popcorn popper
Amazon
Anything popcorn-themed is a fun gift idea when you're really not sure what to get, especially when it's an easy-to-use popcorn maker like this one. All your gift recipient has to do is pour the kernels into the bowl, then add oil, salt and any other flavors they like — they'll have a serving of popcorn in minutes. Add on a container of kernels to complete your gift.

Get it on Amazon starting at $13.99.
4
For the person who's always cold: a wearable blanket
Amazon
We all know at least one person who always runs a bit chilly. This cozy blanket comes with openings for the arms that can also be closed if they just want to use it as a regular blanket. It measures 70 niches by 50 inches and comes in eight colors including gray, black, pink, blue and leopard.

Get it on Amazon for $21.99.
5
For a cat lover: a loose-leaf tea mug shaped like a cat
Firebox
If your Secret Santa research resulted in you finding out they have a cat or are an avid tea drinker — or both — they're sure to get a kick out of this loose-leaf tea mug. And yes, that is a fish-shaped strainer.

Get it at Firebox for $18.
6
For someone who loves spice: a jar of Fly By Jing Sichuan chili crisp
Amazon
Chili crisp can pretty much go on everything — eggs, noodles and dumplings included. This one from Fly By Jing is crafted in Chengdu and is made from all-natural ingredients. Plus, it's totally vegan and gluten-free.

Get it on Amazon for $17.98.
7
A practical gift idea: a pack of assorted reusable face masks
Pair of Thieves
We've all literally lived in face masks for nearly two years now, and that's not ending anytime soon. Give the gift of protection with this three-piece set of reusable masks.

Get it at Pair of Thieves for $14.99.
8
For the person who knows their way around a spreadsheet: an Excel shortcut mug
Firebox
If there's an Excel whiz at your job who seems to know every function and shortcut, this mug is for them.

Get it at Firebox for $11.
9
For plant parents: Ridley's house plants puzzle
Madewell
This massive jigsaw puzzle has 1,000 pieces and features over 30 plant illustrations that'll keep any plant lover entertained for hours.

Get it at Madewell for $20.
10
For anyone who loves bread: a Breads of the World kitchen towel
Uncommon Goods
Designed by Stuart Gardiner, this towel is an essential kitchen accessory for bread lovers everywhere. It features illustrations of 49 types of bread, from bagels to arepas to sourdough, and a brief bread history and ingredients explainer.

Get it at Uncommon Goods for $14.
11
For the person who misses happy hours: an on-the-go glass
W&P
This versatile silicone-wrapped glass can keep wine, cocktails and iced drinks safe with its a splash-resistant lid. It comes in nine colors including gold terrazzo, mint, blush, charcoal terrazzo and cream terrazzo.

Get it at W&P for $25.
12
For the candle-obsessed: the Italic Original Soy candle
Italic
Many candle lovers have turned to only burning soy wax candles, as soy is a natural renewable source and produces less soot than paraffin. If you've ever had a conversation with your gift recipient about their favorite candles or have noticed a candle in their background while on Zoom, consider this elegant soy wax candle. It comes in four scents: black currant bergamot, lilac jasmine sandalwood, black pomegranate sandalwood and oud rosewood.

Get it at Italic for $16.
13
For someone who likes to host: a monogrammed marble serving board
Bed, Bath & Beyond
Hosting large, extravagant parties may be a thing of the past, but this personalized board makes a great gift for people who love more intimate gatherings. It's made of sand marble and works as a cheese board, serving board or a cutting board. It even comes with a spreader. Just select their initial on the product page.

Get it at Bed, Bath & Beyond for $10.99.
14
For the music lover: a vinyl coaster set
Etsy/OurCasa1
This vinyl coaster set is the perfect gift for the classic rock fan in your life. It comes with six coasters and a holder that looks like a record player.

Get it on Etsy for $25.19.
15
For someone who grows their own food: the Modern Sprout indoor garden jar
Uncommon Goods
Anyone who dipped their toe in quarantine cooking or plant-growing will appreciate Modern Sprout's just-add-water basil kit. You can also get a cilantro, mint, parsley or rosemary jar.

Get it at Uncommon Goods for $22.
16
A self-care idea: Pinch Me therapy dough
The Grommet
We live in stressful times, and we could all use a few moments of relaxation. That's why this scent-infused therapy dough created by Pinch Me Dough makes for a thoughtful gift. The soft-hued dough releases calming smells when it's squeezed and shaped. It comes in nine scents including beach, chill, citrus, spice and tropics.

Get it at The Grommet for $25.
17
For the book lover: a library card tote bag
Uncommon Goods
Getting a book for someone who loves to read may seem like a no-brainer, but there are more unique gifts you can invest in instead. Take this tote that looks like a giant library card, for example.

Get it at Uncommon Goods for $20.
18
For the true Southerner: the Bless Your Heart trivia game
Always Fits
If they grew up in South, they'll definitely recognize the phrase "Bless your heart" — three simple words that pack the perfect amount of shade, especially when said by an auntie or grandma. This trivia game comes with 200 cards all about the Southern states and cultures.

Get it at Always Fits for $20.
19
For makeup enthusiasts: a Lip Bar eyeshadow palette
Target
This mini quad of eyeshadows from the Detroit-based cosmetics company The Lip Bar creates easy everyday or going-out eye looks. It comes in three color palettes that are designed to complement fair and deep skin tones.

Get it at Target for $10.99.
